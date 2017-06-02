Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 2

Between 14.50 pm to 15.30 pm, a technical bounce in Nifty is indicated, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You may get confused as 2 opposite planets, Moon-Rahu and Mercury-Venus are together.

From 9.15 am to 9.30 am, Nifty may remain around the surface and go down. Between 9.30 am to 11.00 pm, Nifty will go up.

From 11.00 am to 11.30 am, a correction is foreseen. Between 11.30 am to 12.45 pm, Nifty shall go up.

From 12.45 pm to 13.30 pm, Nifty may go down. Between 13.30 pm to 14.15 pm, Nifty will go up, slightly.

From 14.15 pm to 14.50 pm, expect a correction in Nifty.

Between 14.50 pm to 15.30 pm, a technical bounce in Nifty is indicated.