Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 16

From 13.13 pm to 14.22 pm, Nifty will move upwards step by step. Between 14.22 pm to 15.30 pm, expect a V-shaped graph in the Nifty, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today Mahanagar Telecom, Hydropower companies, SREI Infra and Aarvee Denim shall be in the news. Adani Transmission, Natco Pharma, Greenply Industries, Sunteck Realty, MMTC and Pidilite Industries will be discussed.

From 10.00 am to 11.00 am, Nifty shall go up step by step. Between 11.00 am to 13.13 pm, Nifty may go down step by step.

