Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 12

From 9.15 am to 12.00 pm, Nifty shall pass time within a micro range. Between 12.00 pm to 14.00 pm, Nifty may remain on the soft side, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

It has started raining properly. Read about this slot in our monthly file and book to take your position properly.

Intraday will move very slowly in the market as Saturn and Moon are together.

From 14.00 pm to 15.30 pm, the market may bounce.