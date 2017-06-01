Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 1

The opening may be very risky, hence wait and watch, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.40 am to 12.40 pm, Nifty may be boring – timepass – and go up.

Divide the period between 12.40 pm to 15.30 pm in two parts, wherein Nifty may go down.