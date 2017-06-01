Jun 01, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 1
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
The opening may be very risky, hence wait and watch.
From 9.40 am to 12.40 pm, Nifty may be boring – timepass – and go up.
Divide the period between 12.40 pm to 15.30 pm in two parts, wherein Nifty may go down.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.