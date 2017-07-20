Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for July 20

During initial two hours, only buy and sell. Avoid taking a long position, as the trend will change after every 20 minutes, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon-Venus combination will cause movement in Media and Entertainment stocks today.

From 11.15 am to 13.15 pm expect a one-sided game, which shall mostly be positive, but it is difficult to tell the number of points. From 13.15 pm to 13.55 pm Nifty may go down.

From 13.55 pm to 15.o5 pm, the overall view is slightly positive. Selling pressure is indicated during the last few minutes.