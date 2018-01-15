App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for Januray 15

As the Moon and Saturn are together today, volume-based work will be less and the market will also be slow. After initial 10 minutes from the opening till 11.00, Nifty will go down, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

As the Moon and Saturn are together today, volume-based work will be less and the market will also be slow. After initial 10 minutes from the opening till 11.00, Nifty will go down.

From 11.00 to 12.00 Nifty will go up. Between 12.00 to 14.40 overall, Nifty will remain soft or down. From 14.40 till the closing bell Nifty may bounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

