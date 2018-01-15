Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for Januray 15

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

As the Moon and Saturn are together today, volume-based work will be less and the market will also be slow. After initial 10 minutes from the opening till 11.00, Nifty will go down.

From 11.00 to 12.00 Nifty will go up. Between 12.00 to 14.40 overall, Nifty will remain soft or down. From 14.40 till the closing bell Nifty may bounce.

