Jan 05, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for January 5

Between 12.35 and 15.05 the overall view at Nifty is down. From 15.05 to 15.30 Nifty will bounce slightly. But it is the last hour of the last day, hence take a practical decision, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today is the last day of the trading week, hence you should naturally stay alert. Lots of liquidity will be seen in the market today and you will get good results, both in terms of value and volume.

From 9.15 to 9.40 Nifty will go up. From 9.40 to 11.20 Nifty will go down. From 11.20 to 12.35 Nifty will again go up.

Between 12.35 and 15.05 the overall view at Nifty is down. From 15.05 to 15.30 Nifty will bounce slightly. But it is the last hour of the last day, hence take a practical decision.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

