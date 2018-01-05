Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for January 5

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today is the last day of the trading week, hence you should naturally stay alert. Lots of liquidity will be seen in the market today and you will get good results, both in terms of value and volume.

From 9.15 to 9.40 Nifty will go up. From 9.40 to 11.20 Nifty will go down. From 11.20 to 12.35 Nifty will again go up.

Between 12.35 and 15.05 the overall view at Nifty is down. From 15.05 to 15.30 Nifty will bounce slightly. But it is the last hour of the last day, hence take a practical decision.

