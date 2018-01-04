App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for January 4

Short during the opening and around 11.00 buy Nifty. Around 12.12 short Nifty and around 14.14 square off your deal, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon is in Ashlesha constellation and with Rahu, which will cause lots of ups and downs in the market breadth.

Friends, the closing will be very important both today and tomorrow, as it may suddenly go up. But don’t depend on it and wait till the last moment. Today is slightly risky, hence proceed as per your delivery capacity. Only two trends are slightly clear, and rest of the time is useless.

Short during the opening and around 11.00 buy Nifty. Around 12.12 short Nifty and around 14.14 square off your deal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India's economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

