Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for January 4

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon is in Ashlesha constellation and with Rahu, which will cause lots of ups and downs in the market breadth.

Friends, the closing will be very important both today and tomorrow, as it may suddenly go up. But don’t depend on it and wait till the last moment. Today is slightly risky, hence proceed as per your delivery capacity. Only two trends are slightly clear, and rest of the time is useless.

Short during the opening and around 11.00 buy Nifty. Around 12.12 short Nifty and around 14.14 square off your deal.

