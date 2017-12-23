App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 22

From 14.05 to 14.56 Nifty will slightly go up. From 14.56 to 15.30 selling pressure in Nifty is indicated, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.15 to 10.45 Nifty will go up and from 10.45 to 12.45 Nifty will go down. From 12.45 to 13.30 Nifty will remain up. Between 13.30 and 14.05 don’t keep any position standing.

From 14.05 to 14.56 Nifty will slightly go up. From 14.56 to 15.30 selling pressure in Nifty is indicated.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

