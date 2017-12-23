Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 22

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.15 to 10.45 Nifty will go up and from 10.45 to 12.45 Nifty will go down. From 12.45 to 13.30 Nifty will remain up. Between 13.30 and 14.05 don’t keep any position standing.

From 14.05 to 14.56 Nifty will slightly go up. From 14.56 to 15.30 selling pressure in Nifty is indicated.

