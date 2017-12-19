Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 19

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.15 to 9.37 allow the market to stabilise. From 9.37 to 10.37 Nifty will go up. From 10.37 to 13.37 Nifty will go up during the first part of this period, and then go down equally during the second part.

From 13.37 to 14.37, you will get solid movement on both sides in Nifty. Hence, only do jobbing. After 14.37, Nifty will enter a risky phase, thus be prepared for a downward trend.

