Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for December 18

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Intraday trade is very risky and the starting time will be news based. Hence you should avoid it. Between 9.15 and 10.55, expect movement on the positive side around a fixed figure. From 10.55 to 12.35 Nifty will go down.

From 12.35 to 13.40 Nifty will go up. From 13.40 till the closing bell it will be mostly a volatile phase wherein you will get confused, hence avoid trading.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.