Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for August 31

Today is perfect for Intraday. From 9.15-10.30 Nifty will go up. From 10.30-13.50, Nifty will be mixed to negative, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Now Lord Saturn is moving directly and proceeding towards Sagittarius sign.

Today is perfect for Intraday. From 9.15-1o.30 Nifty will go up. From 1o.30-13.50, Nifty will be mixed to negative.

From 13.50-15.30 Nifty will remain on the positive side around a psychological figure.