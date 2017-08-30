Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for August 30

Around 10.22 am sell Nifty and exit on earning a profit of two rupees. Around 12.44 pm, sell Nifty and exit on making a profit, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Deal as per your delivery capacity, or according to your capacity for both profit and loss.

Around 14.00 buy Nifty and exit immediately, as later on the price difference will be marginal.