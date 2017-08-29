Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for August 29

From 9.15-10.15 Nifty will pass time in a particular range. Around 1o.15 Nifty will jump on the upside. But deal quickly, as it will immediately go down, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Sun and Moon are disturbed today, due to the Chandra-Shani Vish Dosh and Surya-Mangal Angarak Dosh.

From 11.00-13.45 you will not understand the market trend. Hence, take positions on both the sides. Around 13.45 expect a correction. But it is difficult to tell the number of points. From 14.14 to closing bell, buying in 'A' group stocks is foreseen.