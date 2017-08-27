Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for August 24

From 11 am to 14.15 pm, profit booking is indicated due to some news related to Nifty. From 14.15 pm till closing bell, expect positive work in Nifty, due to pre-opening of European markets, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today's Moon-Jupiter combination is good for your personal horoscope. From 9.15 am to 11 am Nifty has the capacity to remain positive.

