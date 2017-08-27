Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for August 23

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

As Venus is now in conjunction with Mars and Rahu, you will remain highly confused. Hence, you must accordingly prepare your strategy.

From opening to next 15 minutes, avoid trading. From 9.30 am to 11.07 am Nifty will go up. From 11.07 am to 12.31 pm Nifty will go down. From 12.31 pm to 12.59 pm, expect a bounce, but unable to tell the number of points.

Divide the period from 12.59 pm to 15.30 pm in two parts. Nifty will go down in first part and go up in second part. After 14.09 pm, a turning point is also foreseen.