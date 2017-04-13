Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 13

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Today's total is number 4, which belongs to Rahu.

anti-Rahu. Hence, this is a crucial day.

The opening will be on the up side. From 9.30 am to 10.53 am, Nifty may be mixed or negative.

Between 10.53 am to 11.35 am, Nifty shall go up. From 11.35 am to 12.45 pm, Nifty may remain mixed or negative.

Between 12.45 pm to 15.30 pm, the overall view at Nifty is positive.