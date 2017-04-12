App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 12

Market will be highly volatile and unpredictable as the Moon is in Swati Constellation, says Ganesha.

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 12
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon is in Swati Constellation. Hence, the market will be highly volatile and unpredictable.

To become a delivery based trader, you don't have to be a judge or analyst.

The trend will change after 23 minutes. Hence, take your positions accordingly.

Around 12.25 pm, buy Nifty and immediately exit on earning your brokerage amount.

Around 14.20 pm, buy Nifty, and take an exit, as soon as you make a profit.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.