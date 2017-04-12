Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for April 12

Market will be highly volatile and unpredictable as the Moon is in Swati Constellation, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon is in Swati Constellation. Hence, the market will be highly volatile and unpredictable.

To become a delivery based trader, you don't have to be a judge or analyst.

The trend will change after 23 minutes. Hence, take your positions accordingly.

Around 12.25 pm, buy Nifty and immediately exit on earning your brokerage amount.