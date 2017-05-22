App
May 22, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty predication for May 22

From 13.30 pm to 15.30 pm, the overall view will be from mixed to negative, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.15 am to 10.15 am, Nifty may be weak. Between 10.15 am to 13.30 pm, overall Nifty will go up.

From 13.30 pm to 15.30 pm, the overall view will be from mixed to negative.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

