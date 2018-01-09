GAIL should lay pipeline, marketing can be done by anyone: Oil Minister Pradhan

Amid reports of splitting GAIL India's gas transportation and marketing business, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the company should concentrate on laying gas infrastructure while marketing can be done by anyone.

GAIL as a company should focus on providing infrastructure particularly in eastern India to aid the country's transformation to a gas-based economy, Pradhan told a reporter.

Refusing to confirm or deny if the government was considering bifurcating GAIL's business, the minister said, "it is important for GAIL to lay the pipeline to connect eastern India. Gas has to reach all corners".

"GAIL is coming up to our expectations...marketing can be done by anyone," he added.