GAIL, NSDC, others ink pact to promote skill development

A quadripartite agreement has been signed to promote and enhance skill development activities related to Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), GAIL, Skill Development Institute (SDI) and LabourNet in the presence of Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was signed on the side lines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the GAIL's 12" Natural Gas Spurline to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Paradip.

"The Intent of this MoU is to promote and enhance seamless skill development activities related to Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project to ensure high levels of quality and productivity in the execution of the project & provide gainful employment to large number of youth," a press statement said.

"This is a highly ambitious gas pipeline project aiming to provide piped cooking (PNG) gas to residents of the eastern region of the country and CNG gas for the vehicles.

"This partnership with the players working in this field will provide the youth with industry relevant skills needed for this project making them employable,” Pradhan said.

The statement said the partnership will lead to the first model Skill Development Institute (SDI) in the Hydrocarbon Sector and has been designed to provide training to around 300 candidates annually and targets to train more than 40,000 youth over the next 10 years.