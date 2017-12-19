App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 18, 2017 07:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

GAIL, NSDC, others ink pact to promote skill development

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), GAIL, Skill Development Institute (SDI) and LabourNet in the presence of Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A quadripartite agreement has been signed to promote and enhance skill development activities related to Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), GAIL, Skill Development Institute (SDI) and LabourNet in the presence of Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was signed on the side lines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the GAIL's 12" Natural Gas Spurline to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Paradip.

"The Intent of this MoU is to promote and enhance seamless skill development activities related to Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project to ensure high levels of quality and productivity in the execution of the project & provide gainful employment to large number of youth," a press statement said.

related news

"This is a highly ambitious gas pipeline project aiming to provide piped cooking (PNG) gas to residents of the eastern region of the country and CNG gas for the vehicles.

"This partnership with the players working in this field will provide the youth with industry relevant skills needed for this project making them employable,” Pradhan said.

The statement said the partnership will lead to the first model Skill Development Institute (SDI) in the Hydrocarbon Sector and has been designed to provide training to around 300 candidates annually and targets to train more than 40,000 youth over the next 10 years.

tags #Business #Companies #GAIL #NSDC

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.