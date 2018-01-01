App
Jan 01, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

GAIL commissions India's second largest rooftop solar plant

The plant over the roofs of warehouses covers a total area of 65,000 square meters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned gas utility GAIL India Limited today said it has commissioned the country's second-largest rooftop solar power plant.

The firm has installed a 5.76 MWp (Mega Watt peak) solar plant at its petrochemical complex at Pata in Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.

"With an expected PLF of around 15 percent annually, over 79 lakh KWh (or units) of electricity is targeted to be generated for captive use of India's largest gas-based petrochemcials plant," it said.

Tata Power Solar had in December 2015 commissioned a 12 MW solar rooftop project in Amritsar, which produces more than 150 lakh units of power annually and offset over 19,000 tonne of carbon emissions every year.

India is planning to have 40 GW of rooftop photovoltaics (PV) by 2022. This is part of its target of having 175 GW of non-hydro renewables capacity by 2022 (made up of 60 GW onshore wind, 60 GW utility-scale solar, 10 GW bio-energy, 5 GW small hydro and 40 GW rooftop solar).

It currently has 60 GW of renewable energy capacity.

GAIL Chairman and Managing Director B C Tripathi said the company as a marketer of benign natural gas is thrilled to integrate captive solar PV towards achieving lower carbon footprint at its installations.

Captive solar power initiative of GAIL will reduce carbon emissions by 6,300 tonnes per annum and help India achieve climate goals, the statement said. "GAIL's solar rooftop project is also a step under 'Make in India' with Indian vendors entrusted for manufacture, supply and execution."

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

