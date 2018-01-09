App
Jan 08, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

G-sec investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for Rs 12,000 crore

FPIs put in bids worth Rs 11,988 crore (USD 1.89 billion) for investment limits in government debt as against Rs 6,666 crore (USD 1.06 billion) on offer, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government bonds attracted bids worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore from foreign investors in today's auction, as against the debt investment limit of Rs 6,666 crore on offer, exchange data showed.

The auction for investment limits for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent past.

The auction was conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours.

FPIs put in bids worth Rs 11,988 crore (USD 1.89 billion) for investment limits in government debt as against Rs 6,666 crore (USD 1.06 billion) on offer, the data showed.

Of the 78 bids, only 42 were declared successful, it showed.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for government debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 4,061 crore by FPIs as against Rs 3,074 crore on offer.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

