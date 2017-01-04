Future Group partners with Cognizant for FMCG arm FCL

Under the pact, the New Jersey-based firm will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration and maximise synergies across all lines of business, the companies said in a joint statement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 02.11 PM | Source: PTI

Future Group partners with Cognizant for FMCG arm FCL

Under the pact, the New Jersey-based firm will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration and maximise synergies across all lines of business, the companies said in a joint statement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Future Group partners with Cognizant for FMCG arm FCL

Under the pact, the New Jersey-based firm will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration and maximise synergies across all lines of business, the companies said in a joint statement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Future Group partners with Cognizant for FMCG arm FCL
IT major Cognizant has entered into a strategic partnership with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group to transform its FMCG arm Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) into a connected enterprise.

Under the pact, the New Jersey-based firm will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration and maximise synergies across all lines of business, the companies said in a joint statement.

The platform will enable FCL to optimise its supply chain and improve business throughput, it added.

"It will also help FCL harness digital technologies, including mobile and data analytics, for real-time performance and operational insights to accelerate decision-making, innovation and time-to-market," the statement said.

FCL CEO, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Saurabh Lal said: "This initiative is a key to our focus on improving operational efficiencies and business agility to align with the changing needs of todays digitally empowered customers."

Cognizant Senior Vice President and Global Leader of Enterprise Application Services Rajesh Balaji Ramachandran said: "By combining our global industry experience with our extensive knowledge of SAP S/4 Hana technology, we look forward to help FCL move towards becoming a new-age digital enterprise driven by continuous innovation." Future Group's engagement with Cognizant started in 2012, when the latter began to provide end-to-end IT infrastructure services to the group companies.

Tags  Cognizant FMCG Future Consumer Saurabh Lal
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Future Group partners with Cognizant for FMCG arm FCL
EnglishRose
New Member
15 Followers
Voltas

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.