Nov 21, 2017 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Enterprises raises Rs 30 cr via NCDs

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises today said it has raised Rs 30 crore through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises today said it has raised Rs 30 crore through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the company has approved and allotted 300 secured redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs would be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

Future Enterprises stocks closed 0.70 per cent up at Rs 50.25 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Business #Future Enterprises

