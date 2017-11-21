Future Enterprises raises Rs 30 cr via NCDs

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises today said it has raised Rs 30 crore through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the company has approved and allotted 300 secured redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs would be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

Future Enterprises stocks closed 0.70 per cent up at Rs 50.25 apiece on BSE today.