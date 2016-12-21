Future Enterprise to raise Rs 45 crore through NCDs

Dec 21, 2016, 09.44 PM | Source: PTI

Future Enterprise would raise Rs 45 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

The committee of directors of the Future Group firm, in its meeting held "considered, approved and alloted" NCDs, the company informed BSE.

The company would issue NCDs in two tranches of Rs 27 crore and Rs 18 crore.

The NCDs would be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE, it added.

Share of Future Enterprise today settled at Rs 16.70 on BSE, down 1.76 per cent from previous close.

 

