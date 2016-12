Reliance Home Finance plans to issue upto Rs 3,500 crore via the non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offer will open on December 22 and close on January 6.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ravindra Sudhalkar, CEO of the company said that funds will be utilised for incremental business.



The company has guided for net interest margin growth at 3.7 percent, which it will maintain post the NCD issue, too.



Reliance Home is planning to list the home finance arm by FY18. Before listing, there is no necessity to raise funds, Sudhalkar said.



