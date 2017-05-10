Fund houses told to freeze non-FATCA a/cs; SIP investments can continue till expiry

Moneycontrol News

Mutual funds industry lobby Association of Mutual Funds in India has asked fund houses to freeze non-FATCA compliant accounts with immediate effect, which means non-FATCA compliant investors cannot execute fresh mutual fund transactions.

Mutual fund investors will not be able to operate their accounts, which were opened between July 1, 2014 and August 31, 2015, if they were not compliant with tax information sharing law FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act).

This move was taken after Ministry of Finance instructed financial institutions--mutual funds, banks and insurance firms--to block non-compliant accounts.

"Queries are being received by financial institutions regarding the revised time lines for completion of due diligence. The financial institutions are advised that all efforts should be made to obtain the self-certification (for FATCA compliance)," the ministry said. "The account-holders may be informed that in case self-certifications are not provided till April 30, 2017, the accounts would be blocked, which would mean that the financial institution would prohibit the account holder from effecting any transaction with respect to such accounts," the circular stated.

Earlier, the ministry had directed fund houses to comply with FATCA regulations before April 30, 2017.

Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is an anti-tax evasion law under which fund houses are required to report information on US investors to US IRS (Internal Revenue Service) through CBDT. India agreed ‘in substance’ to FATCA by signing an Intergovernmental Agreement Model 1 (IGA-1) with the US, in effect from July 9, 2015. Simply put, the legislation is meant to prevent wealthy US individuals from parking money overseas to avoid paying taxes.

In a communication sent to fund houses, AMFI has asked not to accept any financial service request such as redemption, lump-sum investment, etc. from non-FATCA compliant investors.

However, AMFI directed fund houses to allow such investors to continue with their SIP/SWP/STP until expiry. But such investors will not be allowed to redeem their mutual fund investments.

AMFI further said that fund houses will be allowed to process payments arising out of dividend or maturity of closed-ended funds.

It also clarified that fund houses can process non-financial service requests such as registration or change in nomination, bank account, mobile number and email address of non-FATCA compliant investors.

Non-FATCA compliant investors can still update their FATCA information through all registrar and transfer agents by submitting a self-declaration form.

Investors, who have invested in mutual funds after August 31, 2015, are FATCA compliant as fund houses insist investors to submit a self-declaration form right before initiating any transaction.

The difficulty is with the accounts opened between July 1, 2014 and August 31, 2015 and this move is likely to affect large fund houses as they have old assets.