Jun 12, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fuel demand grows 5.4 percent in May; petrol, diesel sales surge

India's oil demand bounced back in May, surging 5.4 percent on the back of highest growth in petrol consumption in nine months and the fastest rise in diesel usage since November.

Fuel consumption in May stood at 17.79 million tonnes as compared to 16.87 million tonnes in the same month a year back, according to the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Demand for diesel, which accounts for about 40 percent of total sales, expanded 8 percent to 7.51 million tonnes. Petrol consumption was up 15.3 percent at 2.4 million tonnes, the fastest since August.

Cooking gas or LPG sales were up 11.6 percent to 1.78 million tonnes while naphtha consumption was down 1.2 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell 6.9 percent to 637,000 tonnes, while fuel oil use edged down 2 percent to 597,000 tonnes in May.

Petcoke consumption was up 5.percentnt to 2 million tonnes.

Oil demand had plunged 5.9 percent in January, the most in 13 years, after the shock demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November. Demand fell 3.1 percent in February and 0.7 percent in March before rebounding in April.

