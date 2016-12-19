FSSAI plans to overhaul inspection procedures next year: Sources

CNBC-TV18’s Priya Sheth, quoting sources, says the food regulator will be making procedures more structured to avoid ad hoc inspections. It also plans to add 200 inspectors at the central level.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to overhaul inspection procedures in 2017, sources say. The aim is to make the regime self-regulatory and reduce the notion of harassment to businesses.



Surveillance will be tightened at state level, sources say, adding, FSSAI is likely to divide food into five risk categories for the same.



Food that falls under the lower risk categories will see lesser inspections.



