Dec 19, 2016, 02.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18’s Priya Sheth, quoting sources, says the food regulator will be making procedures more structured to avoid ad hoc inspections. It also plans to add 200 inspectors at the central level.
FSSAI plans to overhaul inspection procedures next year: Sources
