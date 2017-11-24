FSSAI looks to put a stop to false ad labels claiming 'fresh' and 'natural' products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is formulating a draft notification to firms where it will direct them to remove the false advertisement labels, ‘fresh’, ‘natural’, ‘traditional’, among others, reports the Hindustan Times.

Taking the word ‘fresh’, the food regulator says that the term can only be used for products which have not been processed except if the item has been washed, peeled, chilled, trimmed and other necessary procedures which are required to make it safe for consumption. The procedures should not alter the basic features of the product.

“We are coming out with this draft notification to stop misleading ads and claims. It had been in the pipeline for some time to ensure people are not fooled in the name of natural and fresh food,” FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal told the paper.

The draft points that the food which contains additives and/or can be subjected to packaging, storing or any other processes which will not allow the food to be fresh per se, cannot be termed as ‘freshly stored’ or ‘freshly packed.’

'Natural' can only be used if the food item is derived from a plant, animal, minerals, microorganisms and nothing over and above can be added to these items.

The products should now be processed in the interest of healthy human consumption. The regulator points that basic processes like smoking without chemicals, cooking processes such as roasting, blanching and dehydration, freezing, concentration, pasteurisation, and sterilisation should be allowed and the food should be packaged without chemicals and preservatives.

Along with these, the regulator has passed regulations to make sure that 'organic' food is actually organic in nature.

Agarwal told the paper, “Our aim is to benefit consumers and promote food that is safe for consumption. There should not be any misleading promotions.”