May 03, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FRST State Invt ICVC-Stewart Invstrs sells 1.22 cr shares of IDFC

FRST State Invt ICVC-Stewart Invstrs Asia Pacific Leaders FD sold 12,263,442 shares of IDFC﻿ at Rs 60.83 per share on the NSE.

On May 2, 2017 FRST State Invt ICVC-Stewart Invstrs Asia Pacific Leaders FD sold 12,263,442 shares of IDFC at Rs 60.83 per share on the NSE.

IDFC closed at Rs 60.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.20 and 52-week low Rs 43.00 on 26 October, 2016 and 05 May, 2016, respectively.

