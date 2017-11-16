App
Nov 16, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French President Macron faces first major internal challenge as 100 party members resign

The party members were unhappy with the way things were being handled. They also believed there is a lack of freedom of opinion in the party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The French president Emmanuel Macron is facing his first internal challenge since he swept Presidential election in May. About 100 members of his party have resigned citing party’s “arrogant” and “undemocratic” methods.

Macron won the election mainly due to the efforts of an army of grassroots supporters, many of who did not have prior political experience. They were promised they would have a say in the newly-created centrist movement.

However, just six months into Macron’s presidency, 100 members of his party ‘La Republique En Marche’ (LREM) or Republic on the Move put in their papers. The members include students to elected officials and they claimed the party as an "affront to the fundamental principles of democracy with an organisational style worthy of the ancien régime [before the revolution of 1789]", according to The Telegraph. They said Macron’s personality cult is more dominant than the ideology of the party.

In a letter written to the party headquarters the outgoing members accused the party had failed to create an internal regulatory body and there is no scope for expressing one’s opinion or criticise the abuse of power.

Macron is said to be an obsessive disciplinarian. Last week he chided his ministers for using derogatory remarks against each other. Reportedly, the internal minister of France Gerard Collomb who is 70 year old is nicknamed “His Very Senile Highness” by his colleagues.

The resigning members were also unhappy with the possible appointment of government spokesman and parliamentary relations minister Christophe Castaner as the party's first leader.

LREM is the only party in France where all party members don’t get to elect their leaders, instead, a college of elected officials, ministers, party executives and 200 randomly selected party members do so.

tags #France #world

