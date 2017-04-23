App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 23, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

French nationals in Puducherry vote for their Prez

A 92-year-old woman Marie Antoinette, who was among the early voters, told PTI that she has been exercising her franchise in every presidential poll without fail.

French nationals in Puducherry vote for their Prez

French nationals from Puducherry and regions coming under the jurisdiction of that nation's consulate, cast their votes in the first round of French Presidential elections, here today.

A 92-year-old woman Marie Antoinette, who was among the early voters, told PTI that she has been exercising her franchise in every presidential poll without fail.

Voters, who were infirm and aged were helped by the staff on duty to reach the booths without waiting in the queue.

Puducherry had two booths each on the premises of the French Consul General office and Lycee, an educational institution.

Chennai and Karaikal had one booth each to enable the voters there to cast their votes, sources said adding the polling which began at 8 AM would go on till 7 PM.

