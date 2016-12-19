Dec 19, 2016, 04.14 PM | Source: PTI
Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
FreeCharge hires ex-Zomato hand Anand Sinha
Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.
|
Founded in early 2016 by Ritesh Oza and Abhijith Shetty, VivoCarat is an online marketplace of diversified jewellery brands at an affordable price.