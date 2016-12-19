FreeCharge hires ex-Zomato hand Anand Sinha

Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 04.14 PM | Source: PTI

FreeCharge hires ex-Zomato hand Anand Sinha

Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

FreeCharge hires ex-Zomato hand Anand Sinha

Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
FreeCharge hires ex-Zomato hand Anand Sinha
Jewellery marketplace VivoCarat.com today said it has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors. The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing.

Founded in early 2016 by Ritesh Oza and Abhijith Shetty, VivoCarat is an online marketplace of diversified jewellery brands at an affordable price.

Tags  FreeCharge Zomato Anand Sinha VivoCarat jewellery

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login