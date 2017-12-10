App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 10, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs net outflow from equities at Rs 4,000 cr in December so far

The outflow comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly due to the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 4,000 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, mainly due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.

The outflow comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly due to the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business.

This was the highest net investment by FPIs since March when they had poured in Rs 30,906 crore in the equity market.

According to the depositories data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 4,089 crore (USD 634 million) from equities till December 8.

related news

However, such investors had put in over Rs 2,200 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

"Rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit prompted FPIs to adopt a cautious stance for now. As per the recently released data, India's fiscal deficit rose to 96.1 percent of the full-year target by the end of October. The fiscal deficit data, which was released on November 30 overshadowed a resounding GDP growth of 6.3 percent for September quarter, which was also released on the same day.

"In addition to that, appreciating rupee and rising domestic markets to provide a good profit booking opportunity to FPIs, especially before Christmas and new year," said Morningstar India's senior analyst manager (research) Himanshu Srivastava.

It has been a tremendous journey for the Indian equity markets in the calendar year 2017. After taking a break from buying into Indian equities in the months of August and September and returning cautiously in October, FPI’s bought Indian equities in abundance in the month of November. However, they withdrew funds in this month so far.

Going ahead, the FPIs can be expected to continue with their cautious approach to investing in Indian equities for the remaining month given the Gujarat elections. Additionally, they would also be looking for further signs of economic growth before deciding on India allocations, Srivastava said.

Even if there are net outflows in December, we will end the year with higher net inflows from FPIs compared to the last two years, he added.

Overall, FPIs have invested over Rs 53,000 crore in equities so far in 2017 and another Rs 1.5 lakh crore in debt markets.

tags #Business

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.