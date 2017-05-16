Foxconn seeks 13 acre land at JNPT SEZ: Nitin Gadkari

App
May 16, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taiwan-based IT major Foxconn has sought 13 acre land at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust’s special economic zone (SEZ), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

The contract manufacturer makes products for global device brands like Apple, BlackBerry, Amazon, Motorola, Xiaomi and Sony and has bulk of its factories in China.

"Foxconn has sought a land parcel of 13 acres in special economic zone in JNPT and I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister about the project,” Gadkari told the media here.

However, the shipping, road transport and highways minister said the details of the project are not immediately available.

Foxconn Technology Group is one of the world’s largest electronic manufacturing contractors, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. It is the third largest information technology Company by revenue.

The Country Head and MD, Foxconn International Holding India, Josh Foulger had in March met Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss support for exporting mobile phones from the country.

JNPT, Mumbai, is among to 12 major ports and handles over 40 per cent of Indian volumes.

Gadkari said investors have evinced interest in other port SEZs for a variety of activities that include leather, wood and fertiliser.

Under the Sagarmnala initiative, Gadkari said, 14 SEZs are set up across the country at an estimated investment of Rs 12 lakh crore.

tags #Amazon #Apple #BlackBerry #Business #Foxconn #NitinGadkari

