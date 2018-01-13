App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 13, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fortis, RHT Health extend discussion time by 30 days

Fortis' board had approved the proposed acquisition of entire portfolio of RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fortis Health Management and Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust have extended exclusivity period to finalise the proposed acquisition by 30 more days from January 12.

Fortis' board had approved the proposed acquisition of entire portfolio of RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore.

Both the parties as per the agreed term sheet between them had entered into an exclusivity period for 60 days which expired on January 12, 2018.

"It is hereby further informed that, the parties to the Term Sheet have on January 12, 2018, mutually agreed to extend the Exclusivity Period by an additional period of 30 days from January 12, 2018.

This is in order to facilitate the continued negotiations and finalisation of the definitive agreements in relation to the proposed transaction," Fortis said in a regulatory filing.

The step is part of a restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio comprising various clinical establishments and two operating hospitals of RHT Health Trust into Fortis.

Fortis has an indirect stake of 29.76 per cent in RHT.

For 2017-18, the net cumulative service fees to be paid by Fortis to RHT is estimated to be around Rs 270 crore.

Upon completion of the securities acquisition, the service fees that Fortis was paying will be completely eliminated, as per details shared by the firm earlier.

tags #Business #Companies #Fortis Health Management #RHT health Trust #Singapore

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.