Jun 15, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Fortis, IHH deal in final stage of negotiations, due diligence: Sources

IHH’s top global management is in India to meet the Fortis promoters. The Asia’s largest healthcare group is likely to buy controlling majority stake in Fortis Healthcare.

Fortis Healthcare and IHH deal is now in advance stage of negotiations and due diligence, sources privy to the details told CNBC-TV18.

IHH’s top global management is in India to meet the Fortis promoters. The Asia’s largest healthcare group is likely to buy controlling majority stake in Fortis Healthcare.

The deal is likely to trigger an open offer for Fortis shares.

The valuation for Fortis Healthcare is likely to be over Rs 12,500 crore. Fortis has a market cap of close to Rs 10,000 crore.

SRL, which a part of Fortis, won’t be demerged before the deal. SRL is likely to be demerged and monetized by the new promoters, the sources said.

RHT Health Trust, the business trust that Fortis has in Singapore, could be bought back as the part of the deal to strengthen Fortis’s balance sheet.

