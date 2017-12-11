Forgotten your bitcoin wallet password? Russian hypnotists can help you recover that

Do you have bitcoins stashed in a wallet which you created long back and have forgotten the password now? Well, then Russian ‘specialists’ may help in recovering your passwords.

Hypnotists in the largest country in the world are providing services to recover lost passwords for those who have forgotten it. The service costs one bitcoin (Rs 10.7 lakh) and five percent of the amount recovered by this process, reported Russia Today.

Bitcoin which had not much of a value five years back is trading at over Rs 10 lakh per bitcoin in cryptocurrency exchanges.

Denis Dergach, the founder of an advertising and information platform for cryptocurrencies, said that it is for the first time that such services are available and they are succeeding in recovering passwords too.

“With the skyrocketing bitcoin, many of those who once bought bitcoin as a toy are now kicking themselves,” Dergach said. The hypnosis “services are at peak demand”, he added.

He said that people are “appalled to see that they could become dollar millionaires if only they remembered the password”.

According to Dergach, even if someone has less than one bitcoin in one’s wallet, hypnotists are ready to negotiate.

According to an estimation, so-called ‘dead bitcoins’ are now worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

"With the help of hypnosis, I bring a person into an altered state of consciousness when he can recall the information he needs," said hypnotist Veronika Marymur. However, she could not tell the difference between her crypto-practice and ordinary hypnosis. She claimed that half of her 20 clients managed to recall their e-wallet passwords, according to RT.