App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 08, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves jump by $1.2 bn to $401.94 bn

The surge in reserves was aided by an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.2 billion to touch USD 401.942 billion in the week to December 1, according to the RBI data.

The surge in reserves was aided by an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

The reserves once again crossed USD 400 billion marks in the previous week, after they rose by USD 1.208 billion to USD 400.741 billion.

The foreign currency reserves increased by USD 1.151 billion to USD 377.456 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said today.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

After remaining stable for many months, gold reserves also rose by USD 36.5 million to USD 20.703 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 4.9 million to USD 1.502 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund also rose by USD 7.4 million to USD 2.280 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.

tags #Business

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.