Jan 17, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign exchange earnings in 2017 grow by 17 percent in 2017

The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said the FEEs from tourism in December 2017 registered a spike of almost 18 percent when compared to the same period in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in 2017 registered a growth of 17 percent over 2016, the ministry of tourism said today.

FEEs during 2017 were Rs 1,80,379 crore with a growth of 17 percent over 2016. Whereas, the FEEs during 2016 were Rs 1,54,146 crore with a growth of 14 percent over 2015.

The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said the FEEs from tourism in December 2017 registered a spike of almost 18 percent when compared to the same period in 2016.

It said the earnings during the month of December 2017 were Rs 19,514 crore as compared to Rs 16,558 crore in December 2016 and Rs 14,152 crore in December 2015.

"The growth rate in FEEs in rupee terms in December 2017 over December 2016 has increased to 17.9 percent, compared to 17 percent in December 2016 over December 2015," the ministry said.

tags #Business #Foreign exchange earnings #India #Tourism Ministry

