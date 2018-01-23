App
Days hours minutes
Jan 23, 2018 05:22 PM IST

Ford launches Endeavour with sun roof variant at Rs 29.57 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today launched a new variant of its premium SUV Ford Endeavour equipped with sun roof feature priced at Rs 29.57 lakh.

The variant will be powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, Ford India said in a statement.

"The introduction of Electric Panoramic Sunroof on 2.2L variant further reinforces our commitment to meet and exceed customer expectations," Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service Vinay Raina said.

The company said the vehicle delivers a fuel economy of 12.62 kmpl.

