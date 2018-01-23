Ford launches Endeavour with sun roof variant at Rs 29.57 lakh

Ford India today launched a new variant of its premium SUV Ford Endeavour equipped with sun roof feature priced at Rs 29.57 lakh.
Ford India today launched a new variant of its premium SUV Ford Endeavour equipped with sun roof feature priced at Rs 29.57 lakh.
The variant will be powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, Ford India said in a statement.
"The introduction of Electric Panoramic Sunroof on 2.2L variant further reinforces our commitment to meet and exceed customer expectations," Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service Vinay Raina said.