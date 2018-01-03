Ford India sales up 27% to 29,795 units in December

Ford India today reported 27 per cent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.

The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 8.6 per cent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.

Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 per cent.

Ford India said its combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2017 grew 10.36 per cent at 2,62,784 vehicles compared to 2,38,098 units in 2016, recording its highest production and wholesale volume ever.

Commenting on the performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "2017 saw the Indian automotive industry overcome challenges precipitated by the implementation of GST, increased inflation, after-effects of demonetisation, rising crude prices and volatile regulatory environment to register growth.