App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales up 27% to 29,795 units in December

The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today reported 27 per cent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.

The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 8.6 per cent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.

Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 per cent.

Ford India said its combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2017 grew 10.36 per cent at 2,62,784 vehicles compared to 2,38,098 units in 2016, recording its highest production and wholesale volume ever.

Commenting on the performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "2017 saw the Indian automotive industry overcome challenges precipitated by the implementation of GST, increased inflation, after-effects of demonetisation, rising crude prices and volatile regulatory environment to register growth.

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Ford India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.