Ford India sales surge over 2-fold in December

The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 02.50 PM | Source: PTI

Ford India sales surge over 2-fold in December

The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Ford India sales surge over 2-fold in December

The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Ford India sales surge over 2-fold in December
Ford India today posted over two-fold increase in total sales at 23,470 units in December 2016, driven by overseas shipments.

The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales, however, declined by 6.04 percent to 5,566 units last month as against 5,924 units in the same period a year ago, it said.

Exports during the month surged over three-fold to 17,904 units as compared to 4,941 units in December 2015, it added.

Combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2016 stood at 2,38,098 vehicles compared to 1,76,858 units in 2015.

"As we move in 2017, the industry does face some short-term headwinds given the uncertainty regarding the impact of demonetisation and GST, while the medium to long term outlook continues to be positive," said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

Tags  Ford India GST Anurag Mehrotra
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Ford India sales surge over 2-fold in December
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.