Ford India sales go down 40.39% to 15,740 units in August

Sep 01, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India today reported 40.39 per cent decline in total sales at 15,740 units in August this year.

The company had sold 26,408 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 9 per cent to 7,777 units last month as against 8,548 in August last year, it said.

Exports during the month declined 55.41 per cent to 7,963 units compared to 17,860 in August 2016. Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said: "Constraints in the supply chain severely impacted export as well as domestic production for Ford cars in August."

Stating that the company is looking forward to the festive season, he said the company expected a stable and conducive policy framework from the government "as frequent changes in tax rates threaten to have an adverse impact on consumer sentiment".

