For Persistent Systems, hiring local talent is about business and not politics

Hiring local talent and setting up development centres in global markets is not just about political appeasement. In fact, it is becoming an integral piece of strategy for Indian technology companies, as digital transformation requires a higher degree of native understanding.

India’s large IT services companies may be waking up to the importance of having global development centres and localized talent now, but smaller technology companies like Persistent Systems have made it an integral part of their strategy. The company has hired 1000 people in the US in recent times and they have 400-500 people in its development centres in the non-US markets.

Persistent already has more than five development centres in the US, as it believes having a local presence is critical in digital transformation deals. Designing products and digitization require native knowledge and understanding, which is not possible with a project-based approach that most IT companies have taken so far.

Explains Mrityunjay Singh, President (Services) and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, "While designing apps and solutions, if talent is localised then it is aware of what is acceptable in that society and legal framework. If you don’t understand that then there are multiple iterations. The behaviour and market understanding is very different."

Prior to this shift in business, most companies had Indian engineers working on the customer’s site. But as consumers and businesses look at digitizing their businesses, it is no longer sufficient to have outsiders on the job. Persistent realised this nearly three years ago and has set up several global centres with a view to not only come up with solutions but also attract the right talent. The first development centre that Persistent set up was in Dublin (Ohio) in 2013, which came up primarily because of its deal with IBM.

Persistent has entered into an alliance with IBM for the Watson IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem. The development centre will give Persistent the requisite talent pool in the area as IBM has set up an Advanced Analytics Centre in Columbus Ohio. Adds Singh, “Strategically, these are important as we can have global talent. We have to build global capabilities.” Persistent now has development centres in Seattle, Raleigh and the Bay Area.

Unlike pure-play outsourcing deals, digital transformational deals require a deep understanding of the market, consumer behaviour and the legal framework. By setting up these local centres with local talent companies are also preparing heft to go after the transformational deals.

Outside the US, Persistent has centres in Mexico, Israel, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Centres in different markets not only look at local geographies but also focus on verticals. Persistent’s centre in Sri Lanka is focused on IoT, while the centre in France focuses on life sciences. The Malaysian outpost is around network perfromance management, while Scotland and Ireland are around cloud and IoT capability.