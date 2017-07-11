For consuming liquor, Bihar jails two brothers to 5 years each

Consuming liquor in this central district of the dry state of Bihar has proved costly for two brothers with a court sentencing them to five years in jail and slapping a fine of Rs one lakh each.

Additional District and Sessions Judge T N Tripathi held the duo guilty under the Bihar Prohibition And Excise Act, 2016.

Besides sentencing the two brothers, Mastan Manjhi and Senter Manjhi, both residents of Oota locality under town police station of the district, to five years in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on them.

It stipulated that in case they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional one year jail term.

Both were arrested from Purvi Oota locality of the town by the excise department officials on May 29 for consuming liquor, which has been banned in the state.

Excise Department had lodged two separate FIRs in this connection.