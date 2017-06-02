Jun 02, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9600 Put adds 3.6 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9600 Put added 3.6 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9600 Call added 2.1 lakh shares in OI.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9600 Put added 3.6 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on June 1
Nifty 9500 Put added 3.3 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9600 Call added 2.1 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on June 1 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 345 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 145 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 550 crore in Stock Futures