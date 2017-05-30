May 30, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put adds 9.05 lakh shares in Open Interest
F&O cues: Nifty 9500 Put added 9.05 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 9600 Put added 4.06 lakh shares in OI.
F&O cues:
Nifty 9500 Put added 9.05 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on May 29
Nifty 9600 Put added 4.06 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9700 Call added 4.76 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on May 29 (Provisional data from NSE)
FIIs net buy Rs 1208 crore in Index Futures
FIIs net buy Rs 1032 crore in Index OptionsFIIs net sell Rs 299 crore in Stock Futures